World News Highlights: Tensions Rise from Europe to Asia

Recent global events showcase military tensions, police actions, and political conflicts globally. Russia's missile exercises, a UK man's synagogue attacks, Ukraine's refinery drone strike, and broader geopolitical challenges paint a volatile picture. Meanwhile, protests, tragic incidents, and diplomatic moves continue to shape international relations.

Updated: 14-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a demonstration of military prowess, Russia has conducted strategic exercises with Belarus, employing hypersonic missiles and fighter-bombers. The drills, which began on September 12, aim to boost military coordination for potential conflicts in the region.

In the UK, a 37-year-old man faces charges after a spate of attacks on synagogues in North West London. The incidents involved seven Jewish premises, including four synagogues, which were defaced with a substance.

Amid escalating European tensions, Ukraine executed a significant drone assault on a primary Russian oil refinery. The attack, involving over 360 drones, damaged the Kirishi refinery but reported no casualties. The drone offensive marks an increase in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

