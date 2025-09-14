World News Highlights: Tensions Rise from Europe to Asia

In a demonstration of military prowess, Russia has conducted strategic exercises with Belarus, employing hypersonic missiles and fighter-bombers. The drills, which began on September 12, aim to boost military coordination for potential conflicts in the region.

In the UK, a 37-year-old man faces charges after a spate of attacks on synagogues in North West London. The incidents involved seven Jewish premises, including four synagogues, which were defaced with a substance.

Amid escalating European tensions, Ukraine executed a significant drone assault on a primary Russian oil refinery. The attack, involving over 360 drones, damaged the Kirishi refinery but reported no casualties. The drone offensive marks an increase in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)