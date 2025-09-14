Tragic River Ritual: Nephew Drowns, Uncle Missing in Mahanadi

A tragic incident unfolded in the Mahanadi river, located in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, as a man drowned and his uncle went missing during a ritualistic bath. The police reported the mishap occurred on Sunday near Tirtol, where the family gathered to perform a 10th-day ceremony following a woman's death.

The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Rudra Jena, succumbed after slipping into deep waters. His uncle, Sampad Jena, aged 45, is yet to be found. Rudra was rushed to the Manijanga Community Health Centre, but attending medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival, according to Additional Superintendent of Police, Paradip, Smruti Ranjan Kar.

Efforts to trace the missing Sampad Jena have been intensified, with fire service personnel actively leading the search operation in the river. The Maharashtra Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching incident.