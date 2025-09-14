Left Menu

Tragic River Ritual: Nephew Drowns, Uncle Missing in Mahanadi

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Mahanadi river when a man drowned and his uncle went missing during a ritual. Rudra Jena, 22, was declared dead, and Sampad Jena, 45, remains unaccounted for. Search operations are underway to locate the missing uncle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:04 IST
Tragic River Ritual: Nephew Drowns, Uncle Missing in Mahanadi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Mahanadi river, located in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, as a man drowned and his uncle went missing during a ritualistic bath. The police reported the mishap occurred on Sunday near Tirtol, where the family gathered to perform a 10th-day ceremony following a woman's death.

The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Rudra Jena, succumbed after slipping into deep waters. His uncle, Sampad Jena, aged 45, is yet to be found. Rudra was rushed to the Manijanga Community Health Centre, but attending medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival, according to Additional Superintendent of Police, Paradip, Smruti Ranjan Kar.

Efforts to trace the missing Sampad Jena have been intensified, with fire service personnel actively leading the search operation in the river. The Maharashtra Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching incident.

TRENDING

1
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
2
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India
3
Satheesan Denies Congress Involvement in Cyber Attacks Amid MLA Suspension

Satheesan Denies Congress Involvement in Cyber Attacks Amid MLA Suspension

 India
4
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025