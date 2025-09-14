Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hunting deer, as authorities seized around 10 kg of deer meat and three pairs of deer horns in the Tolichowki area. Police, following credible intelligence, apprehended the suspects attempting to supply deer meat from their vehicle.

One suspect, claiming to be an MBBS doctor, and another involved in real estate, are accused of illegally hunting deer in the forests of Zaheerabad, Telangana, with intentions to sell the illicit meat, according to police sources. Verification of their identities is underway.

Licensed firearms and air guns were also recovered from the accused, who have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation, alongside the confiscated deer meat and horns.

(With inputs from agencies.)