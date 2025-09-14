Fadnavis Reassures on Maratha Quota: OBC Rights Unaffected

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated on Sunday that the Maratha quota government resolution (GR) will not compromise the rights of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He stressed that 'bogus' individuals would not benefit from the quota system.

Fadnavis expressed the Maharashtra government's commitment to all communities, including OBCs and Marathas. He criticized the opposition for their 'extreme politics' and fear-mongering. Speaking at the College of Engineering Pune Technological University, he assured the audience that precautionary measures were in place to prevent any misuse of the OBC quota.

Regarding the opposition's allegations against the GR, Fadnavis highlighted that all OBC welfare decisions since 2014 were made under his administration. He emphasized the BJP's work for OBC welfare, including setting up a separate ministry and restoring a 27% quota. The chief minister called for a comparative debate on the welfare work done by past and present governments. On the issue of sound amplifiers during festivals, Fadnavis said action was being taken against violators and encouraged public awareness.

