Breakthrough in HPPCL Chief Engineer's Mysterious Death Case: First Arrest Made

The CBI made the first arrest in the mysterious death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi. The case, involving alleged corruption and a cover-up, led to the arrest of a suspended assistant sub-inspector. This case sparked controversy, revealing claims of torture and misconduct within the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the case of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi's mysterious death, with the first arrest made nearly four months after the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the investigation. On Sunday, a suspended assistant sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

The case has garnered substantial attention, with Negi's wife alleging her husband faced torture from superiors. The opposition suggested corruption and accused the Himachal Pradesh government of covering up the incident. Negi's body, missing since March 10, 2025, was found in Govind Sagar Lake on March 18.

Sources revealed that Pankaj Sharma, the arrested assistant sub-inspector, was repeatedly questioned by CBI regarding missing data from a pen drive crucial to the case. The CBI justified the arrest stating it could uncover those who directed the evidence tampering. The incident has highlighted deeper issues within the state's governance.

