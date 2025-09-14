Left Menu

Ex-BJP Leader on the Run: Massive Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh

A former BJP leader, Rahul Anjana, is on the run after being implicated in a massive drug operation in Madhya Pradesh. Police have formed three teams to hunt him down after seizing drugs and chemicals worth Rs 5 crore. Two accomplices have been arrested while Rahul remains at large.

A major drug bust unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district as police seized narcotic substances valued at about Rs 5 crore, prompting the formation of three police teams to arrest the main accused, former BJP leader Rahul Anjana, an official announced on Sunday.

Anjana, who was expelled from the ruling party following his implication, managed to evict capture during the operation where police recovered 9.2 kg of ketamine, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride, and other chemicals. The apprehension of his associates, Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, however, provided significant leads in the case.

The investigation is being spearheaded by Agar City Superintendent of Police Motilal Kushwaha, ensuring Anjana's capture remains a priority while continuing to probe further into the network. The BJP has denounced Anjana's involvement, with strict action against the drug trade emphasized by the district's party president.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

