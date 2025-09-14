Controversy Erupts Over George Everest Estate Land Allotment

The Congress party on Sunday lashed out at the Uttarakhand government's decision to lease 142 acres of the historic George Everest Estate to a company linked to yoga guru Ramdev's close aide, Acharya Balkrishna. The lease, set at an annual rent of just Rs one crore, has sparked calls for a CBI inquiry, citing potential corruption.

Karan Mahara, President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, dubbed the transaction the "largest scam" in the state, suggesting the move was emblematic of the BJP's "crony capitalism." The opposition is relentless in its demand for judicial oversight on the investigation, with pledges to push from both legislative chambers and public demonstrations.

The involvement of multiple firms closely associated with Balkrishna in the tender process raises further questions about the integrity of the allocation. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP defends the legitimacy of the land allocation, insisting that all procedures were followed appropriately.

