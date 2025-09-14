Left Menu

Israeli Actions Threaten Middle East Peace Efforts

Recent Israeli attacks, including one on Qatar, jeopardize the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab nations, according to a draft resolution from the Arab-Islamic summit. These actions compromise ongoing efforts for peace and existing agreements in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:23 IST
Israeli Actions Threaten Middle East Peace Efforts
  • Qatar

An updated draft resolution from the Arab-Islamic summit expressed grave concerns over recent Israeli actions, including a brutal attack on Qatar last week. The document warns that these actions threaten to derail efforts to normalize relations with Arab nations.

The resolution sharply criticizes Israel's ongoing hostile acts—genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonization—as undermining prospects for peace and coexistence in the region.

The summit implores that these aggressive moves endanger not only future agreements but also the foundation of current diplomatic ties with Israel, urging immediate corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

