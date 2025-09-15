Govt Appoints Advisory Group to Guide Response to Abuse in Care Inquiry

The Government has appointed eight distinguished members to a newly established Ministerial Advisory Group tasked with advising on the Crown’s response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry. The move marks a significant step in ensuring survivors’ voices and lived experiences shape the government’s approach to addressing systemic failures in State and faith-based care.

Independent Advice for Ministers

Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford announced the appointments, stressing the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping a credible and survivor-focused response.

“The Group will provide me and other relevant Ministers with independent advice on the Crown’s response to abuse in care,” she said. “Collectively, the members provide a range of lived experience from survivors and survivor advocates to an understanding of care settings. This diversity will enable constructive discussions and guidance on monitoring, oversight, and implementation of the Crown’s commitments.”

Stanford added that she looked forward to working with the group as the Government begins to implement reforms in line with the Inquiry’s recommendations.

Survivor Experiences Board Appointment

In addition to his new role on the Advisory Group, Gary Williams KSO MNZM has also been appointed to the Survivor Experiences Board, joining Frances Tagaloa KSO, who is both Co-Chair of the Board and a member of the Advisory Group. Their dual involvement is expected to strengthen the alignment between survivor experiences and policy design.

Advisory Group Membership

The Advisory Group brings together a mix of survivors, advocates, community leaders, and experts with backgrounds in health, disability, child protection, governance, and social services.

Alana Ruakere (Chair) Chief Executive of Tui Ora, Taranaki’s largest Māori health and social service provider. A former Director of the Crown Response Unit, Ruakere previously led the initial government response to the Inquiry.

David Crichton A survivor of State and faith-based care with over 50 years of lived experience. Crichton has advised on redress, survivor engagement, record-keeping, and public apology design, and contributed to the Inquiry’s hearings.

Dr Valerie Tan JP A clinical psychologist, academic, and governance leader with expertise in trauma recovery, mental health, and equity. She co-founded the Asian Psychology Collective Aotearoa and advocates for migrant and ethnic communities.

Gary Williams KSO MNZM (Ngāti Porou) A tangata whaikaha survivor with deep knowledge of institutional harm. He contributed to the Royal Commission’s Survivor Advisory Group of Experts and the Redress Design Group.

Paul Gibson QSO Former Commissioner on the Royal Commission and New Zealand’s first Disability Rights Commissioner. He initiated the call for the Inquiry and has long advocated for disability rights and system reform.

Helen Leahy Former Chief Executive of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency. Currently leads Ngā Waihua o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi), with extensive governance experience in child and social policy reform.

Frances Tagaloa KSO A survivor of abuse in Catholic care and the first survivor to testify in the Catholic Church hearing of the Inquiry. She co-chairs the Survivor Experiences Services Board and has strong governance experience in faith-based organisations.

Linda Surtees MNZM Chief Executive of Caring Families Aotearoa, with two decades of leadership in caregiving and child protection. She has cared for over 100 children and young people and has helped shape national care standards.

Strengthening Accountability and Reform

The establishment of the Advisory Group reflects the Crown’s commitment to learning from the Inquiry’s findings and creating a more transparent, accountable, and compassionate care system. Survivors and advocates have long called for government action to prevent the mistakes of the past and ensure future care settings are safe and respectful of human rights.

Minister Stanford emphasised that the Group’s advice will directly inform decisions on oversight, redress mechanisms, and systemic reform. With members bringing both professional expertise and lived experience, the Group is expected to play a crucial role in shaping a government response that balances accountability with meaningful change.