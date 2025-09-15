Left Menu

Waqf amendment law row: A chronology of events so far

The passing of the new Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, prompted many to challenge it and with the Supreme Courts staying some of its crucial provisions, the legal battle has taken an interesting turn.

Waqf amendment law row: A chronology of events so far
The passing of the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, prompted many to challenge it and with the Supreme Court's staying some of its crucial provisions, the legal battle has taken an interesting turn. Here's a chronology of events taking place from the inception of law till the top court's latest decision, which also included a stay on the provision mandating only those practising Islam for five years to create a waqf.

*Apr 3: Lok Sabha passes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

*Apr 4: Rajya Sabha passes Bill. * Apr 5: President Droupadi Murmu grants assent to Bill. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan moves SC against Bill. Many others too move top court.

*Apr: Asaduddin Owaisi, Mohammad Jawed, AIMPLB and also move SC.

*Apr 17: SC hears petitions and terms pleas as 'In Re: Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025'. Bench directs Centre to file its stand after government assures 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' properties won't be denotified in the meantime.

*Apr 25: Centre seeks dismissal of pleas, says there cannot be a ''blanket stay'' on the law.

*Apr 29: SC refuses to entertain fresh pleas against the law.

*May 5: Then CJI Sanjiv Khanna says the matter will be taken up by his successor Justice B R Gavai on May 15.

*May 15: CJI Gavai fixes pleas for hearing on May 20 on the point of interim relief.

*May 20–22: SC hears pleas and reserves order.

* Sep 15: CJI Gavai led bench passes interim order.

While staying the key provisions, however, the top court refused to stay the law in entirety, saying there was a "presumption" of constitutionality in its favour.

