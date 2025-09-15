Left Menu

On October 1, Mahish Bali buffalo sacrifice rituals will occur.On Vijyadashmi, the final day, after the morning aarti, Maa Bhagwatis grand adornment will be followed by offering paan on her seat. After the leaves fall, Navapatrika Bhagwatis immersion will take place, followed by devotees worship, goat sacrifices, Neelkanth darshan, and Mahish Bali, culminating in Dussehra celebrations.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:17 IST
16-day Durga puja begins at Maa Ugratara temple in J'khand's Latehar
The centuries-old tradition of 16-day Durga puja or Shardiya Navratri commenced at the Maa Ugratara temple in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, an official said. ''The 16-day Navratri puja has been observed at the temple for hundreds of years. This year, we are performing the rituals with devotion as per tradition,'' said Pandit Govind Vallabh Mishra, the temple's priest and caretaker.

The Maa Ugratara temple is located 110 km from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. ''During this period, devotees are not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum. The priests offer prasad brought by devotees, primarily consisting of coconuts and sugar candy (misri), to the deity inside the sanctum. As soon as the Durga Puja begins, a large number of devotees start visiting the temple,'' Mishra said. ''On Vijayadashami, the final day of the 16-day Puja, betel leaves (paan) are offered to Maa Bhagwati. It is believed that the goddess grants permission for immersion only when the paan falls from her seat. The immersion rituals follow thereafter,'' he said.

During the 16-day puja, a series of rituals will be performed. These include 'Kalash Sthapana' (installation) with the start of Navratri (Ashtadashbhuja -18-armed deity). On September 21, with the arrival of Maa Gaura, goat sacrifice rituals will be performed.

From September 22 to 27, morning aarti followed by Kalash Puja at the mandap, general devotees' worship, and evening Kalash Puja. On September 28, a departure to Damodar village for the ritual consecration of Bilva leaves will take place. On October 1, Mahish Bali (buffalo sacrifice) rituals will occur.

On Vijyadashmi, the final day, after the morning aarti, Maa Bhagwati's grand adornment will be followed by offering paan on her seat. General devotees' worship will be halted until the betel leaves fall, signalling permission for immersion. After the leaves fall, Navapatrika Bhagwati's immersion will take place, followed by devotees' worship, goat sacrifices, Neelkanth darshan, and Mahish Bali, culminating in Dussehra celebrations.

