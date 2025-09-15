Left Menu

CBI searches at premises of former Karnataka minister in Valmiki STDC scam

Updated: 15-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:24 IST
CBI searches at premises of former Karnataka minister in Valmiki STDC scam
The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of former Karnataka minister B Nagendra and 15 other locations in the state and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation 'scam', officials said.

The case involves serious allegations of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the welfare of tribal communities.

Founded in 2006, the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation was established to implement developmental schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Tribe communities in the state.

The case had started as a bank loan fraud matter against the minster in June 2024 but during the probe the CBI collected some records which showed that funds were allegedly transferred into the accounts of the minister's sister and brother-in-law, they said.

The CBI, which was confined to examining limited irregularities, got the clearance of the Karnataka High Court to conduct a full-fledged investigation in July. The high court ordered the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to transfer all case-related documents and evidence to the central agency.

