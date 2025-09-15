Left Menu

UK drops charges against 2 men accused of spying for China

Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, had denied violating the Official Secrets Act by providing information or documents that could be useful to an enemy and prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK between late 2021 and February 2023.Cash was a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers focused on security and foreign affairs from the Conservative Party.

UK drops charges against 2 men accused of spying for China
Cash was a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers focused on security and foreign affairs from the Conservative Party. Berry is reportedly an academic based in Oxfordshire who has taught in China since 2015.

They were accused of being in contact with each other and a person suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent.

The men were due to go on trial next month at London's Central Criminal Court, but prosecutors said on Monday the case could not continue.

"The evidence in this case has been kept under continuous review, and it has now been determined that the evidential standard for the offence indicted is no longer met," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. ''No further evidence will be offered."

