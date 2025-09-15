Govt plans to clear Bhalswa dumpsite within one year, to begin work on Sep 17: Khattar

The government plans to clear the Bhalswa dumpsite in Delhi within a year and will begin work on it from September 17 which marks the start of the 15-day Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Khattar said he held meetings with various agencies in Delhi, like the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD), three days back to coordinate efforts for landfill clearance at the three dumpsites.

The Union minister said he will participate in the operation on September 17 and stressed that the success of the plan will depend on close collaboration among agencies, ensuring land availability, proper waste processing and uninterrupted project execution.

''We will start from Bhalswa and clean it in one year. Work on the other landfill sites in Delhi will also be taken up,'' Khattar said.

Khattar said that earlier deadlines to clear the landfill had been missed due to rains, protests and logistical hurdles, but insisted the fresh plan would be backed by ''clear targets and accountability''.

The minister also noted that the initiative would extend to Delhi's other two landfill sites of Ghazipur and Okhla, where clearance work is already underway.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said better waste management was also essential for water security, adding, ''We are making every possible effort so that water is diverted quickly to states facing shortages and our farmers will prosper and people's drinking-water problems will be solved.'' Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 is a nationwide annual campaign that runs from September 17 to October 2. The initiative seeks to promote sanitation and cleanliness by encouraging mass voluntary participation for a ''garbage-free India''.

