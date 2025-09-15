Ministry of Mines Gears Up for Special Campaign 5.0 with e-Waste Focus

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable governance, administrative efficiency, and responsible resource management by announcing its active participation in Special Campaign 5.0. Building upon the achievements of earlier campaigns, this new phase will place a special emphasis on e-Waste disposal, aligning with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Achievements of Special Campaign 4.0

During Special Campaign 4.0 (2nd October – 31st October 2024), the Ministry executed 376 activities nationwide, resulting in:

165,119 sq. ft. of office space cleared .

Revenue of over ₹1.1 crore generated through systematic scrap disposal.

Focus on sustainability , showcased through innovative initiatives: Inauguration of a rooftop solar power plant at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad by Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy. Installation of a waste-to-art sculpture using 1.6 tons of aluminum scrap at Rani Laxmi Bai Udyan Public Park on NH-6. Completion of 1,000 KWP ground-mounted solar panels at MCP & ICC Unit, Madhya Pradesh . Development of an innovative composting machine at MECL, Nagpur , to process organic waste.



These initiatives not only improved efficiency but also set benchmarks in integrating clean energy, circular economy practices, and innovation into administrative reforms.

Sustained Momentum Beyond the Campaign

The Ministry’s commitment to efficiency extended beyond the official campaign period (November 2024 – August 2025), with notable results:

1,080,590 sq. ft. of office space cleared through the removal of outdated records and scrap.

₹11.05 crore revenue generated from scrap disposal.

2,172 files weeded out , improving record management.

938 public grievances resolved, strengthening public service delivery.

These achievements underscore the Ministry’s determination to institutionalize cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in governance.

Roadmap for Special Campaign 5.0

The upcoming campaign is structured into two phases:

Preparatory Phase (15th – 30th September 2025): Identification of key targets related to pending references from PMO, VIPs, State Governments, and Parliament . Streamlining of record and office space management practices across attached and subordinate offices.

Implementation Phase (2nd – 31st October 2025): Safe and responsible disposal of e-Waste , in line with MoEFCC guidelines. Active participation of CPSEs, autonomous bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure large-scale impact. Continued emphasis on digital record management, sustainability measures, and grievance redressal .



Leading by Example in Responsible Governance

Through its consistent efforts, the Ministry of Mines has emerged as a pioneer in administrative reform and sustainable development. Its approach—combining waste reduction, renewable energy adoption, and efficient grievance management—reflects the government’s larger vision of clean governance and public welfare.

As Special Campaign 5.0 unfolds, the Ministry aims to deepen its contribution to sustainability, digital transformation, and service delivery, thereby setting new benchmarks for efficiency and environmental responsibility across the country.