Musical voyage in honour of Bhupen Hazarika reaches Guwahati

A vessel on which the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) organised a musical voyage as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary, anchored at Pandu Port here on Monday.

The musical voyage, "Bistirna Parore", retracing the Bard's eternal bond with the Brahmaputra river began on September 8 from Guijan in Tinsukia on Hazarika's birth anniversary.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on the occasion that this voyage is not only a tribute to Hazarika, but also a step towards realising the Brahmaputra river's promise as a cultural and economic lifeline.

"River cruise tourism can transform Assam's economy by creating jobs, drawing global visitors and integrating local communities into sustainable development," he said.

The "Bistirna Parore" initiative reflects IWAI's broader efforts to unlock this potential by combining cultural celebration with river travel, the campaign is designed to build awareness and enthusiasm for cruise tourism within Assam and beyond, he said.

"River cruise tourism on the Brahmaputra can become Assam's calling card to the world as it offers the best of both worlds — breathtaking natural beauty and an unmatched cultural narrative," Sonowal said.

Initiatives like this will position Assam on the global river cruise tourism map, he asserted.

He was joined at the event by members of Hazarika's family including his son Tez and brother Samar.

The vessel traversing the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri.

The initiative combines music, culture and river-based travel to celebrate the life and work of Hazarika while highlighting the Brahmaputra's vast untapped potential as a river cruise tourism destination.

At Pandu Port, in the backdrop of the historic Saraighat bridge, braving inclement weather, thousands gathered to witness an evening of performances—from Bhupendra Sangeet renditions and instrumental recitals to vibrant group dances by Karbi, Bodo and Tiwa communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)