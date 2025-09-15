Left Menu

MP town observes bandh against terrorism

Private schools and coaching institutes also extended support, organisers said.The bandh call was given by Sakal Hindu Samaj, raising concerns over the safety of people following the arrest of Kamran Qureshi 26 from the Shaheed Colony locality by the Delhi Police.Local residents said the arrest raised concerns about peace and security in the district.A rally was organised from a temple.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:46 IST
MP town observes bandh against terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

A shutdown was observed in Biaora town in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday on a call given by a right-wing organisation to protest against terrorism. Barring emergency services, shops and markets remained shut. Private schools and coaching institutes also extended support, organisers said.

The bandh call was given by Sakal Hindu Samaj, raising concerns over the safety of people following the arrest of Kamran Qureshi (26) from the Shaheed Colony locality by the Delhi Police.

Local residents said the arrest raised concerns about peace and security in the district.

A rally was organised from a temple. It passed through major roads of the town before converging at Peepal Square, where a memorandum demanding strict action against persons involved in terrorism and anti-national activities was submitted to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gobindkumar Dubey and Additional Superintendent of Police K L Banjare.

Participants in the rally raised slogans against terrorism and in support of a terror-free India. Religious leaders condemned anti-national activities.

They also sought the imposition of the National Security Act on those who distributed ''Save Palestine, Save Gaza'' stickers during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 5.

Qureshi is among the five suspected operatives who had been picked up after raids across multiple states.

The five suspects, radicalised through social media by a Pakistan-based handler, were allegedly planning to acquire land, declare it a Khilafat zone, and wage jihad in India, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
2
87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unles...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025