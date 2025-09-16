Left Menu

Poland neutralizes drone over government sites, detains two Belarusians

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's State Protection Service (SOP) has neutralized a drone operating over sensitive government locations, including Parkowa Street and the Belweder Palace, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X, amid heightened regional tensions following recent airspace violations.

Two Belarusian citizens were detained in connection with the incident and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Tusk added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

