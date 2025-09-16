Poland neutralizes drone over government sites, detains two Belarusians
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 00:04 IST
Poland's State Protection Service (SOP) has neutralized a drone operating over sensitive government locations, including Parkowa Street and the Belweder Palace, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X, amid heightened regional tensions following recent airspace violations.
Two Belarusian citizens were detained in connection with the incident and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Tusk added.
