Mashatile: Infrastructure Key to Jobs, Growth and Restoring Public Dignity

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has underscored the importance of infrastructure as the backbone of South Africa’s economic growth and social development, stressing that service delivery is about more than bricks and mortar — it is about building a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens.

Mashatile delivered these remarks at the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister and MECs (MinMEC) meeting, held at the Eastcape Training College in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Thursday. The meeting was convened by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, and included Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala as well as provincial MECs for Public Works and Infrastructure from across all nine provinces.

Infrastructure as a Driver of National Growth

Speaking to attendees, the Deputy President highlighted that infrastructure development goes far beyond physical projects. “Every road laid, every bridge built, and every water system installed contributes to the advancement of our nation and the well-being of our people,” he said.

He emphasised that service delivery in the infrastructure sector is a crucial lever for creating jobs, boosting productivity, and reducing inequality. By expanding access to reliable services such as energy, transport, water, and telecommunications, government hopes to open markets and unlock new economic opportunities.

Visit to Hybrid Energy Project

Before the meeting, Mashatile visited the 75MW Umoyilanga-Dassiesridge hybrid renewable energy and battery storage project, which is nearing completion. The Deputy President hailed the project as an example of the type of infrastructure that is helping to modernise South Africa’s energy sector.

“It was remarkable to witness the energy generation initiative as it approaches its final phase before becoming operational,” he said, noting the vital role that solar farms, wind facilities, and battery projects play in diversifying the country’s power supply and reducing reliance on traditional sources.

Billions Earmarked for Public Infrastructure

The Deputy President also pointed to Infrastructure South Africa’s newly released Construction Book for 2024/2025, which catalogues approximately 250 projects worth over R238 billion.

In addition, Mashatile confirmed that government has pledged to invest more than R1 trillion over the next three years to improve public infrastructure across sectors. Priority areas include water supply systems, energy networks, schools, and health facilities — all aimed at improving the quality of life for ordinary South Africans.

“Together, we should continue to upgrade and construct public infrastructure such as water supply, energy, schools and health clinics, to improve living standards, restore the dignity of the people, and foster national unity,” he told delegates.

Accountability and Community Engagement

Mashatile reminded stakeholders that meeting community expectations carries a “great deal of responsibility.” He called for stronger engagement with local communities, investment in skills development, and a relentless fight against corruption in the infrastructure sector.

He warned that corruption not only undermines public trust but also diverts critical resources away from communities in desperate need of development. By fostering transparency and accountability, government hopes to accelerate service delivery and ensure that projects are completed efficiently and sustainably.

Infrastructure for Unity and Prosperity

The Deputy President closed his address by stressing that infrastructure must serve as a tool for uniting the country. Beyond economic benefits, he said, investments in water, energy, transport, and communications are essential for restoring dignity, enhancing equality, and laying the foundation for South Africa’s long-term prosperity.