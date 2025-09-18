Strengthening Disaster Response in Himachal: Focus on AI and Training

In an effort to bolster disaster response in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena announced the development of a dedicated training module for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). This initiative comes in light of the state's frequent natural calamities.

During a high-level meeting, Saxena stressed the importance of honing the operational skills of the SDRF through advanced technology and sustainable clean-up methods. This includes comprehensive drone training for aerial inspections and conducting search and rescue operations in challenging terrains.

A significant aspect of the plan involves integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into disaster management. AI is expected to enhance predictive analysis, optimize resource allocation, and improve early warning systems. Moreover, Saxena outlined plans for ethical AI use and standardised protocols for eco-friendly muck disposal post-disasters.

