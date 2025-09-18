Massive Fake GST Invoice Racket Busted in Ludhiana

In a significant breakthrough, Ludhiana's Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate unearthed a giant fake GST invoice racket valued at Rs 455 crore during multiple search operations. The operation, guided by specific intelligence, led to the discovery of three firms involved in fraudulent activities.

These companies were found to have exploited bogus invoices to fraudulently claim ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 69.41 crore, effectively reducing their GST liabilities. Authorities have taken swift action, arresting a father-son duo accused of orchestrating the scam under the Central GST Act, 2017. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation remains active as officials continue to delve deeper, aiming to reveal the full extent of this intricate network and identify other associated entities. The crackdown serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts in curbing tax evasion and ensuring compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)