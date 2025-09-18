Drone Down: Tensions Rise in Eilat

A drone crashed in the coastal city of Eilat, marking what Israeli authorities described as a 'hostile aircraft' incident. The police confirmed the crash on Thursday, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the area.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that the drone originated from Yemen. The incident unfolded over Eilat's hotel zone, a popular tourist destination.

The military's announcement and subsequent media coverage underscore the ongoing security concerns in the region, as Israel remains vigilant against such incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)