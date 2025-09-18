BJD Protests: Demand for Change Amid Law and Order Concerns

In a dramatic demonstration of discontent, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) protested outside Balichandrapur police station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, calling for the transfer of the inspector in-charge. The protestors alleged a systemic failure of law and order since the BJP assumed power.

BJD members from the Barachana unit accused the incumbent government of allowing rampant illegal activities, citing unchecked exploitation of the region's natural resources and an increase in crimes against women. The protest underscored their claim of the inspector serving as a political instrument rather than a public servant.

Adding to their demands, the BJD submitted a formal memorandum to the Director General of Police through the Jajpur Road sub-divisional police officer, Laxmidhar Swain, who was attentive to the party's grievances at the site of the protest.