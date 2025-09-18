Left Menu

BJD Protests: Demand for Change Amid Law and Order Concerns

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members staged a protest at Balichandrapur police station in Odisha's Jajpur district. They demanded the transfer of the station's inspector in-charge due to alleged law and order breakdown under BJP rule. The BJD accused the inspector of partisanship and neglecting public service duties.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:17 IST
In a dramatic demonstration of discontent, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) protested outside Balichandrapur police station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, calling for the transfer of the inspector in-charge. The protestors alleged a systemic failure of law and order since the BJP assumed power.

BJD members from the Barachana unit accused the incumbent government of allowing rampant illegal activities, citing unchecked exploitation of the region's natural resources and an increase in crimes against women. The protest underscored their claim of the inspector serving as a political instrument rather than a public servant.

Adding to their demands, the BJD submitted a formal memorandum to the Director General of Police through the Jajpur Road sub-divisional police officer, Laxmidhar Swain, who was attentive to the party's grievances at the site of the protest.

