Liquor Scam Unveils: Ex-IAS Officer Arrested in Chhattisgarh Corruption Probe

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) has apprehended a retired IAS officer, Niranjan Das, in connection with a major liquor scam. The former state excise commissioner is accused of aiding a syndicate that exploited loopholes for personal gains.

Das, among others, allegedly facilitated the sale of unaccounted liquor, officer transfers, and bid manipulation, reportedly pocketing crores. The ACB/EOW has revealed that this scandal was perpetrated during the tenure of the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, with over Rs 2500 crore involved.

The investigation has so far led to multiple arrests, including high-profile figures, as authorities continue to untangle the intricate web of corruption affecting state-run liquor operations. The probe extends to money laundering allegations currently pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)