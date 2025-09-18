Left Menu

Liquor Scam Unveils: Ex-IAS Officer Arrested in Chhattisgarh Corruption Probe

A retired IAS officer, Niranjan Das, was arrested by the Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW for alleged involvement in a massive liquor scam, resulting in undue benefits and manipulation of policies. The scam, reportedly over Rs 2500 crore, involved various high-profile arrests under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:24 IST
Liquor Scam Unveils: Ex-IAS Officer Arrested in Chhattisgarh Corruption Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) has apprehended a retired IAS officer, Niranjan Das, in connection with a major liquor scam. The former state excise commissioner is accused of aiding a syndicate that exploited loopholes for personal gains.

Das, among others, allegedly facilitated the sale of unaccounted liquor, officer transfers, and bid manipulation, reportedly pocketing crores. The ACB/EOW has revealed that this scandal was perpetrated during the tenure of the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, with over Rs 2500 crore involved.

The investigation has so far led to multiple arrests, including high-profile figures, as authorities continue to untangle the intricate web of corruption affecting state-run liquor operations. The probe extends to money laundering allegations currently pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025