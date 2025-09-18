Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions Escalate: Deadly Shooting at Allenby Crossing

A driver transporting humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israelis before being shot dead by security forces. The incident has been called a 'terror attack' by Israel and has brought tensions between the two nations to the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:27 IST
Cross-Border Tensions Escalate: Deadly Shooting at Allenby Crossing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A driver delivering humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza was involved in a deadly shooting at the Allenby Crossing into the West Bank. Authorities from both Israel and Jordan have confirmed the incident resulted in the deaths of two Israelis, with the perpetrator also killed by security forces.

Identified as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, the driver had recently started delivering aid to Gaza. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Israel has condemned as a 'terror attack.' The crossing is a critical passageway for Palestinians traveling from the West Bank to Jordan and has seen similar incidents in the past.

Jordan's government announced an investigation into the shooting, highlighting its concern over threats to its humanitarian mission in Gaza. The Allenby Crossing has previously been the site of deadly confrontations, including a September 2024 incident where a Jordanian gunman killed three Israelis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025