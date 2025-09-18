Cross-Border Tensions Escalate: Deadly Shooting at Allenby Crossing
A driver transporting humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israelis before being shot dead by security forces. The incident has been called a 'terror attack' by Israel and has brought tensions between the two nations to the spotlight.
A driver delivering humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza was involved in a deadly shooting at the Allenby Crossing into the West Bank. Authorities from both Israel and Jordan have confirmed the incident resulted in the deaths of two Israelis, with the perpetrator also killed by security forces.
Identified as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, the driver had recently started delivering aid to Gaza. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Israel has condemned as a 'terror attack.' The crossing is a critical passageway for Palestinians traveling from the West Bank to Jordan and has seen similar incidents in the past.
Jordan's government announced an investigation into the shooting, highlighting its concern over threats to its humanitarian mission in Gaza. The Allenby Crossing has previously been the site of deadly confrontations, including a September 2024 incident where a Jordanian gunman killed three Israelis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
