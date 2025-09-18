Left Menu

Class 11 Student's Ordeal: Social Media Meeting Turns Tragic

A 17-year-old student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two BCom students she met on social media. The accused, identified as Ankit and Lakshya, were later arrested. The incident happened when the girl was heading to a tuition centre. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

In a harrowing incident, a class 11 student in India was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two BCom students whom she had connected with on social media, police reported on Thursday. The terrifying ordeal unfolded when the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was on her way to a tuition center. Instead of reaching her destination, she was violently thrown out of a car near her home by the accused, who fled the scene immediately.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly arrested the accused, Ankit (19) from Bihar and Lakshya (18) of Uttar Pradesh, later that evening. Both individuals are first-year BCom students residing in the city. According to the victim's father's complaint, his daughter had encountered these men on Instagram two to three months prior. She failed to return home at the expected time, which prompted the family to search for her.

Legal actions have been initiated as an FIR was filed against the perpetrators under various sections of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code, including charges of penetrative sexual assault and gangrape. The investigation is actively progressing following the completion of the victim's medical examination, confirmed a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

