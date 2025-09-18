Court Blocks Trump Administration's Rollback on Venezuelan Protections

In a significant legal win for Venezuelans in the U.S., the 9th Circuit Court has rejected the Trump administration's bid to overturn a ruling safeguarding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 600,000 individuals. The administration had sought to dismantle these protections, which a federal judge declared unauthorized.

The panel, composed of judges appointed by Democratic presidents, emphasized that ending TPS abruptly leaves affected migrants vulnerable and at risk of deportation. Despite the administration's assertions, the judiciary underscored their commitment to maintaining legal safeguards until a conclusive decision is reached.

This legal tussle is emblematic of broader immigration disputes, as the administration considers taking the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. TPS, a program aiding those from countries plagued by crises, remains contentious, with its recent extensions debated at various judicial levels.

