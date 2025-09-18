Tragic Attack at Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian Aid Turned Deadly

A humanitarian aid delivery turned tragic on Thursday when a driver from Jordan opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israeli military personnel before being shot dead by security forces. The incident immediately heightened tensions between Israel and Jordan, with authorities deeming it a 'terror attack.'

The driver, identified by Jordan's foreign ministry as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, aged 55, had been working for three months delivering aid to Gaza. The Allenby Crossing serves as a vital gateway for Palestinians moving between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan.

In response to the deadly encounter, Israel's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, advised halting aid shipments from Jordan pending an inquiry. Revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers are also under consideration. This attack adds to a string of violent incidents, including a recent shooting claimed by Hamas in Jerusalem.

(With inputs from agencies.)