Left Menu

Tragic Attack at Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian Aid Turned Deadly

A Jordanian driver delivering humanitarian aid opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israeli military personnel. Identified as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, he was neutralized by security forces. The incident led to immediate tension and calls for enhanced security measures at the crucial border point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:51 IST
Tragic Attack at Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian Aid Turned Deadly
Incident

A humanitarian aid delivery turned tragic on Thursday when a driver from Jordan opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israeli military personnel before being shot dead by security forces. The incident immediately heightened tensions between Israel and Jordan, with authorities deeming it a 'terror attack.'

The driver, identified by Jordan's foreign ministry as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, aged 55, had been working for three months delivering aid to Gaza. The Allenby Crossing serves as a vital gateway for Palestinians moving between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan.

In response to the deadly encounter, Israel's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, advised halting aid shipments from Jordan pending an inquiry. Revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers are also under consideration. This attack adds to a string of violent incidents, including a recent shooting claimed by Hamas in Jerusalem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025