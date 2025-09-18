Tragic Attack at Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian Aid Turned Deadly
A Jordanian driver delivering humanitarian aid opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israeli military personnel. Identified as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, he was neutralized by security forces. The incident led to immediate tension and calls for enhanced security measures at the crucial border point.
A humanitarian aid delivery turned tragic on Thursday when a driver from Jordan opened fire at the Allenby Crossing, killing two Israeli military personnel before being shot dead by security forces. The incident immediately heightened tensions between Israel and Jordan, with authorities deeming it a 'terror attack.'
The driver, identified by Jordan's foreign ministry as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, aged 55, had been working for three months delivering aid to Gaza. The Allenby Crossing serves as a vital gateway for Palestinians moving between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan.
In response to the deadly encounter, Israel's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, advised halting aid shipments from Jordan pending an inquiry. Revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers are also under consideration. This attack adds to a string of violent incidents, including a recent shooting claimed by Hamas in Jerusalem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise at Border Amid Security Incidents
UAE Warns Israel: Red Lines on West Bank Annexation Threaten Abraham Accords
UAE-Israel Relations: Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst West Bank Annexation Plans
Operation Sindoor will resume if any terror attacks take place in future: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.