Texas Empowered Citizens to Sue over Mail-Order Abortion Pills
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill allowing citizens to sue individuals and companies that ship abortion medications into the state, despite existing bans. Critics argue this turns residents into 'bounty hunters' and question its impact on laws in states where abortion remains legal.
In a move that has sparked controversy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that empowers private citizens to take legal action against those shipping abortion medications into the state. This decision follows a series of stringent measures already in place curbing abortion access.
Critics have been vocal, labeling the measure as an attempt to transform citizens into anti-abortion 'bounty hunters.' They are concerned about its implications, particularly its potential to infringe on the laws of other states where abortion remains legal.
As the bill targets the distribution of abortion pills, it raises questions about its interplay with 'shield laws' in Democratic-led states designed to protect abortion providers. The provision mirrors earlier Texas legislation allowing public enforcement of abortion bans, signaling an ongoing strategy to navigate the post-Roe legal landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Abortion
- Bill
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Mail-order
- Medication
- Citizens
- Lawsuit
- Republican
- Women
ALSO READ
Army made maximum efforts this year to rescue citizens as number of national calamities was high: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.
Nationwide Financial Inclusion Drive: Over 2.3 Lakh Camps Empower Citizens
Sri Lanka Empowers Overseas Citizens with Voting Rights
Dr Reddy's Launches Innovative Acid-Blocker Medication in India
Autism is not a scare story: What parents need to know about medications in pregnancy, genetic risk and misleading headlines