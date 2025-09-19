Texas Empowered Citizens to Sue over Mail-Order Abortion Pills

In a move that has sparked controversy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that empowers private citizens to take legal action against those shipping abortion medications into the state. This decision follows a series of stringent measures already in place curbing abortion access.

Critics have been vocal, labeling the measure as an attempt to transform citizens into anti-abortion 'bounty hunters.' They are concerned about its implications, particularly its potential to infringe on the laws of other states where abortion remains legal.

As the bill targets the distribution of abortion pills, it raises questions about its interplay with 'shield laws' in Democratic-led states designed to protect abortion providers. The provision mirrors earlier Texas legislation allowing public enforcement of abortion bans, signaling an ongoing strategy to navigate the post-Roe legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)