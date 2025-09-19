Left Menu

Texas Empowered Citizens to Sue over Mail-Order Abortion Pills

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill allowing citizens to sue individuals and companies that ship abortion medications into the state, despite existing bans. Critics argue this turns residents into 'bounty hunters' and question its impact on laws in states where abortion remains legal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:25 IST
Texas Empowered Citizens to Sue over Mail-Order Abortion Pills
In a move that has sparked controversy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that empowers private citizens to take legal action against those shipping abortion medications into the state. This decision follows a series of stringent measures already in place curbing abortion access.

Critics have been vocal, labeling the measure as an attempt to transform citizens into anti-abortion 'bounty hunters.' They are concerned about its implications, particularly its potential to infringe on the laws of other states where abortion remains legal.

As the bill targets the distribution of abortion pills, it raises questions about its interplay with 'shield laws' in Democratic-led states designed to protect abortion providers. The provision mirrors earlier Texas legislation allowing public enforcement of abortion bans, signaling an ongoing strategy to navigate the post-Roe legal landscape.

