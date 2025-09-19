Left Menu

Samir Modi Arrested at Delhi Airport in 2019 Rape Case

Businessman Samir Modi was arrested at Delhi airport related to a 2019 rape case. Accused of rape and intimidation, Modi is claimed to have abused his influence for coercion. His legal team denies allegations, labeling them extortion attempts. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:28 IST
Samir Modi Arrested at Delhi Airport in 2019 Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

Samir Modi, a well-known businessman and brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Thursday regarding a 2019 rape allegation, according to police reports.

The arrest occurred after Modi returned from overseas. An FIR had previously been filed against him for alleged violations of Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the New Friends Police Station, authorities stated.

Modi's lawyer strongly refuted the allegations, suggesting the claims were a manipulative attempt to extract money under false pretenses. The case remains active as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025