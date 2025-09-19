Samir Modi Arrested at Delhi Airport in 2019 Rape Case

Samir Modi, a well-known businessman and brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Thursday regarding a 2019 rape allegation, according to police reports.

The arrest occurred after Modi returned from overseas. An FIR had previously been filed against him for alleged violations of Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the New Friends Police Station, authorities stated.

Modi's lawyer strongly refuted the allegations, suggesting the claims were a manipulative attempt to extract money under false pretenses. The case remains active as authorities continue their investigation.

