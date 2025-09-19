Left Menu

DRI Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempts at Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted two significant attempts to smuggle gold into India via Hyderabad's international airport, seizing 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold and apprehending three individuals. Both operations were meticulously planned, involving gold hidden in luggage, and resulted in arrests under Customs Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:29 IST
DRI Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempts at Hyderabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Thursday its successful intervention in preventing two significant gold smuggling attempts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. A total of 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold was seized, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Both smuggling operations involved intricate schemes to conceal gold, including utilization of an iron box. These attempts were strategically planned, but the DRI-Hyderabad Zone Unit, using specific intelligence, mounted surveillance on August 22.

The abandoned bags, containing gold valued at approximately Rs 3.36 crore, were tracked to individuals in Andhra Pradesh. Arrests were made under the Customs Act, as confessions revealed the scope of the smuggling network, including handlers returning from Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025