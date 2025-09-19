DRI Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempts at Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Thursday its successful intervention in preventing two significant gold smuggling attempts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. A total of 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold was seized, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Both smuggling operations involved intricate schemes to conceal gold, including utilization of an iron box. These attempts were strategically planned, but the DRI-Hyderabad Zone Unit, using specific intelligence, mounted surveillance on August 22.

The abandoned bags, containing gold valued at approximately Rs 3.36 crore, were tracked to individuals in Andhra Pradesh. Arrests were made under the Customs Act, as confessions revealed the scope of the smuggling network, including handlers returning from Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)