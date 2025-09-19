DRI Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempts at Hyderabad Airport
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted two significant attempts to smuggle gold into India via Hyderabad's international airport, seizing 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold and apprehending three individuals. Both operations were meticulously planned, involving gold hidden in luggage, and resulted in arrests under Customs Act provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Thursday its successful intervention in preventing two significant gold smuggling attempts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. A total of 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold was seized, leading to the arrest of three individuals.
Both smuggling operations involved intricate schemes to conceal gold, including utilization of an iron box. These attempts were strategically planned, but the DRI-Hyderabad Zone Unit, using specific intelligence, mounted surveillance on August 22.
The abandoned bags, containing gold valued at approximately Rs 3.36 crore, were tracked to individuals in Andhra Pradesh. Arrests were made under the Customs Act, as confessions revealed the scope of the smuggling network, including handlers returning from Kuwait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seven killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.
ED searches in multiple states linked to Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor 'scam' case: Officials.
Controversy Over PPP Model for Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh
Interarch Expands Steel Prowess with New Facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Krystal Integrated Wins Major Contract in Andhra Pradesh