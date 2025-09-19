Wave of Violence in Pakistan's Balochistan: Deadly Car Bombings Strike Again
Two car bombings in Pakistan’s Balochistan province resulted in eight deaths and numerous injuries. The attacks, likely perpetrated by the Pakistani Taliban or Baloch separatists, highlight ongoing militant violence in the region, with frequent assaults on security forces. The area has been embroiled in an insurgency seeking independence.
In a tragic turn of events, two car bombings rocked Pakistan's insurgency-plagued Balochistan province on Thursday, resulting in at least eight fatalities and injuring around two dozen more, according to officials.
The initial explosion took place in Turbat, within Balochistan, when a suicide bomber collided a vehicle with a security convoy, as reported by police official Elahi Bakhsh. The attack claimed the lives of two security personnel and left 23 others injured.
Subsequently, a second car bomb detonated near the Afghan border in Chaman, killing six individuals, stated government administrator Imtiaz Ali. While no group claimed responsibility, the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatists are the primary suspects.
