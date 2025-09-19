Left Menu

Wave of Violence in Pakistan's Balochistan: Deadly Car Bombings Strike Again

Two car bombings in Pakistan’s Balochistan province resulted in eight deaths and numerous injuries. The attacks, likely perpetrated by the Pakistani Taliban or Baloch separatists, highlight ongoing militant violence in the region, with frequent assaults on security forces. The area has been embroiled in an insurgency seeking independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:56 IST
Wave of Violence in Pakistan's Balochistan: Deadly Car Bombings Strike Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, two car bombings rocked Pakistan's insurgency-plagued Balochistan province on Thursday, resulting in at least eight fatalities and injuring around two dozen more, according to officials.

The initial explosion took place in Turbat, within Balochistan, when a suicide bomber collided a vehicle with a security convoy, as reported by police official Elahi Bakhsh. The attack claimed the lives of two security personnel and left 23 others injured.

Subsequently, a second car bomb detonated near the Afghan border in Chaman, killing six individuals, stated government administrator Imtiaz Ali. While no group claimed responsibility, the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatists are the primary suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
2
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India
3
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Industry

GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Indus...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025