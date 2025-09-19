Left Menu

China Approves TikTok Deal: U.S. Operations Secured

President Trump announced on Fox News that China has conditionally approved a deal keeping TikTok operational in the U.S. The agreement ensures U.S. ownership control over the app. The Chinese government described the arrangement as a 'win-win' and plans to review exports and technology licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 01:11 IST
China Approves TikTok Deal: U.S. Operations Secured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable development, President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that China appears to have sanctioned a deal allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the United States, following an agreement announced earlier this week.

Speaking on Fox News' 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' Trump stated, 'We had a very good meeting the other day, and it sounds like they've approved TikTok,' indicating a positive progression in the negotiations.

The arrangement, which transitions TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, has been hailed as a 'win-win' by Chinese state media. As part of the agreement, China intends to assess technology exports and intellectual property licensing. Meanwhile, a discussion is set between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

