Tension Escalates: Israeli Forces Advance into Gaza

Israeli tanks and infantry units have surged into Gaza City, signaling an imminent intensification of military operations in the embattled region. The advance comes amid a temporary blackout of internet and phone services, leaving civilians further isolated and anxious.

As Israeli forces press forward, the humanitarian toll continues to rise, with at least 85 Palestinians reported dead in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, calls for a ceasefire intensify, both within and outside the region, as families of the hostages urge diplomatic solutions.

The situation remains volatile, with international agencies warning of critical shortages in Gaza's medical facilities. As hostilities persist, the global community watches closely, hoping for a resolution to the protracted conflict.

