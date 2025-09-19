Germany Weighs EU's Sanction Proposal Against Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

Germany is deliberating on whether to back European Union sanctions against Israel in response to the ongoing Gaza conflict, as stated by Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Madrid.

Merz highlighted that while Germany acknowledges Israel's right to defend itself, the actions in Gaza are seen as disproportionate, though not constituting genocide. He noted Germany's unique responsibility towards Israel but also recognized EU-wide concerns over the situation.

The decision, expected before an October EU meeting in Copenhagen, illustrates the balancing act Germany faces between upholding historical responsibilities and responding to contemporary challenges. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue operations in Gaza, with communication cut-offs signaling a potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)