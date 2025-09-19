Trade Talks on the Horizon: India's Commerce Minister Set for Washington Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, is slated to visit Washington to engage in trade negotiations. This development was reported by India's ET Now, referencing the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The visit underscores the increasing importance of trade discussions between India and the United States. These talks aim to address longstanding economic issues and strengthen bilateral relations.

While ET Now has confirmed the upcoming trip, the exact date of Goyal's departure to Washington has not yet been disclosed, leaving room for anticipation regarding the outcomes of these crucial discussions.

