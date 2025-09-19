Left Menu

Trade Talks on the Horizon: India's Commerce Minister Set for Washington Visit

India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, is preparing to visit Washington for important trade discussions, as reported by ET Now citing PTI. The specific departure date remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:36 IST
Trade Talks on the Horizon: India's Commerce Minister Set for Washington Visit
Piyush Goyal

In a significant diplomatic move, India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, is slated to visit Washington to engage in trade negotiations. This development was reported by India's ET Now, referencing the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The visit underscores the increasing importance of trade discussions between India and the United States. These talks aim to address longstanding economic issues and strengthen bilateral relations.

While ET Now has confirmed the upcoming trip, the exact date of Goyal's departure to Washington has not yet been disclosed, leaving room for anticipation regarding the outcomes of these crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025