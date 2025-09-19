Pakistan Advocates Peace and Dialogue Amid Regional Tensions

In a bid to defuse regional tensions, Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to peace and dialogue, including on the long-standing Kashmir issue. This stance was communicated by Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during a media briefing on Friday.

Khan criticized remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Operation Sindoor, suggesting that Indian leaders should acknowledge their military's losses. He dismissed the Indian narrative of a nuclear threat from Pakistan as misleading.

Khan also highlighted that Pakistan, as a custodian of Sikh religious sites, welcomes Sikh pilgrims annually from around the globe, and remains open to pilgrims from the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)