Left Menu

Pakistan Advocates Peace and Dialogue Amid Regional Tensions

Pakistan emphasizes its commitment to regional peace and meaningful dialogue on outstanding issues, including Kashmir. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments and reiterated Pakistan's welcoming stance toward Sikh pilgrims visiting religious sites in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:05 IST
Pakistan Advocates Peace and Dialogue Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to defuse regional tensions, Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to peace and dialogue, including on the long-standing Kashmir issue. This stance was communicated by Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during a media briefing on Friday.

Khan criticized remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Operation Sindoor, suggesting that Indian leaders should acknowledge their military's losses. He dismissed the Indian narrative of a nuclear threat from Pakistan as misleading.

Khan also highlighted that Pakistan, as a custodian of Sikh religious sites, welcomes Sikh pilgrims annually from around the globe, and remains open to pilgrims from the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
2
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
3
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
4
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025