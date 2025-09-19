Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest: Unraveling the Disha Patani House Shooting

Police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the attack on Disha Patani's ancestral home after a gunfight in Bareilly. The accused, Ramanivas, was injured during the encounter. Two juveniles tied to the shooting were also apprehended, while two other suspects were previously killed in Ghaziabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:12 IST
High-Stakes Arrest: Unraveling the Disha Patani House Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, law enforcement arrested two individuals linked to the shooting at film actor Disha Patani's family home, following a gunfight on Friday. Police sources confirmed that the encounter occurred in Bareilly, wounding suspect Ramanivas, who was subsequently taken into custody with his associate Anil.

A video from the scene captured Ramanivas pleading with authorities, stating he would never return to Uttar Pradesh, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police seized a .32 bore pistol and other items, alleging Ramanivas admitted involvement in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained two juveniles allegedly part of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang connected to the shooting. The juveniles, both 17, were caught after the incident on September 11. Two other suspects, Arun and Ravindra, were eliminated in an earlier operation by a joint police task force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
2
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
3
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
4
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025