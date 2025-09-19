High-Stakes Arrest: Unraveling the Disha Patani House Shooting

In a major development, law enforcement arrested two individuals linked to the shooting at film actor Disha Patani's family home, following a gunfight on Friday. Police sources confirmed that the encounter occurred in Bareilly, wounding suspect Ramanivas, who was subsequently taken into custody with his associate Anil.

A video from the scene captured Ramanivas pleading with authorities, stating he would never return to Uttar Pradesh, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police seized a .32 bore pistol and other items, alleging Ramanivas admitted involvement in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained two juveniles allegedly part of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang connected to the shooting. The juveniles, both 17, were caught after the incident on September 11. Two other suspects, Arun and Ravindra, were eliminated in an earlier operation by a joint police task force.

(With inputs from agencies.)