Revenue Official Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a revenue official in Poonch district for accepting a bribe. Jameel Ahmed was caught demanding Rs 20,000 for processing a compensation case. An ACB trap led to his arrest while accepting Rs 15,000. Investigations are ongoing.
An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operation on Friday led to the arrest of a revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Jameel Ahmed, stationed at Patwar Halqa, Shahpur, was detained while accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe, according to officials.
The arrest followed a complaint that stemmed from a compensation case. The complainant's house had suffered damage due to heavy rains, and a report had been filed with Poonch police. When seeking compensation, the patwari purportedly demanded Rs 20,000, prompting the complaint to the ACB.
An ACB investigative team set up a sting operation, successfully capturing Ahmed red-handed during the transaction. Subsequent searches at his residence have been conducted, and further investigations are ongoing, officials noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
