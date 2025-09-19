Revenue Official Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operation on Friday led to the arrest of a revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Jameel Ahmed, stationed at Patwar Halqa, Shahpur, was detained while accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe, according to officials.

The arrest followed a complaint that stemmed from a compensation case. The complainant's house had suffered damage due to heavy rains, and a report had been filed with Poonch police. When seeking compensation, the patwari purportedly demanded Rs 20,000, prompting the complaint to the ACB.

An ACB investigative team set up a sting operation, successfully capturing Ahmed red-handed during the transaction. Subsequent searches at his residence have been conducted, and further investigations are ongoing, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)