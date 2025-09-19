ECI delists GNLF, 11 other inactive political parties of Bengal in nationwide exercise

As a part of its ongoing effort to ensure transparency and accountability in India's democratic process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday delisted 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties across the country, including 12 from West Bengal, for failing to contest polls for six consecutive years, an official said.

Among those delisted in West Bengal were the little-known or long-inactive outfits such as the Ambedkarbadi Party, the Global People Peace Party, and the Gorkha National Liberation Front, once associated with regional identity movements, he said.

Other parties struck off the rolls include the Kamtapur Progressive Party, Mai Hee Bharat, the National Confederacy of India, and the Nationalist Trinamul Congress Party.

Also delisted were the Parbatiaya Prajatantrik Party, the Paschim Banga Rajya Muslim League, and obscure entities such as the Right Party of India and the Religion of Man Revolving Political Party of India, the latter known more for its eccentric name than electoral activity.

This effort is part of a broader nationwide campaign aimed at identifying inactive or non-compliant political parties that continue to enjoy statutory privileges despite no electoral engagement.

Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, political parties registered with the ECI are entitled to certain benefits, including a reserved symbol and tax exemptions.

However, the guidelines clearly state that parties failing to contest elections for six continuous years are liable to be delisted.

The poll panel has authorised the CEO to hear such parties that have not contested elections for six consecutive years. After providing them an opportunity to respond, the CEO must submit a detailed report within a month.

''Based on the CEO's report, the final decision regarding the delisting of any RUPP will be taken by the EC,'' an official said.

