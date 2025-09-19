Venezuela's Tactic of Fear: Arrests Target Opposition Families

The Venezuelan government's strategy of arresting family members of opposition figures is designed to instill fear and control, according to a forthcoming United Nations report. Presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, the report highlights repression since the contentious July 2024 presidential election.

The report criticizes the systemic pattern of detaining relatives of opposition politicians, such as Rafael Tudares, who remains missing after being detained in January. This policy aims to suppress dissent by impacting family units and escalating a climate of fear within communities.

The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, defends itself by asserting that it operates under democratic laws. However, international human rights bodies and the opposition contest these actions as oppressive tactics undermining democratic practices.

