Bribery Scandal: Arrest of Rajasthan Officials
In Rajasthan, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two administrative officials, Devi Singh and Mukesh Kumar, for accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe. The bribe was connected to a receiver order for disputed land. Investigators caught them in the act and recovered the bribe money from Kumar's desk.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended two high-ranking officials on Friday.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devi Singh and Additional Administrative Officer Mukesh Kumar were arrested for allegedly accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe, intended as a reduced payment from an initial demand of Rs 1.5 lakh.
The bribe's purpose was to facilitate a receiver order involving a land dispute. The ACB acted promptly, catching the officials in the act, and recovered the bribe money from Kumar's office, marking a crucial victory in the state's ongoing war against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
