Bribery Scandal: Arrest of Rajasthan Officials

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended two high-ranking officials on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devi Singh and Additional Administrative Officer Mukesh Kumar were arrested for allegedly accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe, intended as a reduced payment from an initial demand of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The bribe's purpose was to facilitate a receiver order involving a land dispute. The ACB acted promptly, catching the officials in the act, and recovered the bribe money from Kumar's office, marking a crucial victory in the state's ongoing war against corruption.

