Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Arrest of Rajasthan Officials

In Rajasthan, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two administrative officials, Devi Singh and Mukesh Kumar, for accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe. The bribe was connected to a receiver order for disputed land. Investigators caught them in the act and recovered the bribe money from Kumar's desk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:37 IST
Bribery Scandal: Arrest of Rajasthan Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended two high-ranking officials on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devi Singh and Additional Administrative Officer Mukesh Kumar were arrested for allegedly accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe, intended as a reduced payment from an initial demand of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The bribe's purpose was to facilitate a receiver order involving a land dispute. The ACB acted promptly, catching the officials in the act, and recovered the bribe money from Kumar's office, marking a crucial victory in the state's ongoing war against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025