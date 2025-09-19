Scam Alert: Fake Job Offers Lure Indians to Iran
India warns its citizens about fake job offers in Iran leading to kidnappings and ransom demands. The Ministry of External Affairs advises vigilance as criminals lure Indians with visa-free entry promises, which are only valid for tourism. Citizens are urged to avoid these scams to stay safe.
India has issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to exercise utmost caution when considering employment in Iran due to recent incidents involving fraudulent job offers.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted multiple cases where Indian nationals were enticed to Iran with false employment promises, only to be kidnapped by criminal gangs who then demanded ransoms from their families.
The MEA stressed that visa-free entry into Iran is strictly for tourism, and any alternative claims by agents may involve collusion with criminals. Citizens are strongly advised against such scams.
