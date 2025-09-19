Left Menu

Scam Alert: Fake Job Offers Lure Indians to Iran

India warns its citizens about fake job offers in Iran leading to kidnappings and ransom demands. The Ministry of External Affairs advises vigilance as criminals lure Indians with visa-free entry promises, which are only valid for tourism. Citizens are urged to avoid these scams to stay safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:53 IST
Scam Alert: Fake Job Offers Lure Indians to Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to exercise utmost caution when considering employment in Iran due to recent incidents involving fraudulent job offers.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted multiple cases where Indian nationals were enticed to Iran with false employment promises, only to be kidnapped by criminal gangs who then demanded ransoms from their families.

The MEA stressed that visa-free entry into Iran is strictly for tourism, and any alternative claims by agents may involve collusion with criminals. Citizens are strongly advised against such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025