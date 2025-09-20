U.S. Considers Return to Bagram Air Base for Counterterrorism

The United States is engaged in talks with the Taliban about re-establishing a military foothold at Afghanistan's Bagram air base. The move would enable counterterrorism operations, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing informed sources.

According to a U.S. official, these negotiations are led by Adam Boehler, the Special Envoy for hostage response. The discussions include the possibility of a prisoner swap and potential economic agreements alongside a security component.

This strategic dialogue follows the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, indicating ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability and security.

