U.S. Considers Return to Bagram Air Base for Counterterrorism
The United States is negotiating with the Taliban to potentially re-establish a military presence at Afghanistan's Bagram air base. The discussions, led by Special Envoy Adam Boehler, also cover a possible prisoner exchange and economic deal, as well as security arrangements, according to reports.
The United States is engaged in talks with the Taliban about re-establishing a military foothold at Afghanistan's Bagram air base. The move would enable counterterrorism operations, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing informed sources.
According to a U.S. official, these negotiations are led by Adam Boehler, the Special Envoy for hostage response. The discussions include the possibility of a prisoner swap and potential economic agreements alongside a security component.
This strategic dialogue follows the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, indicating ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability and security.
