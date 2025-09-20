Ambiguous Outcomes: Trump-Xi Phone Call Leaves TikTok Deal Unresolved

A recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed to defuse tensions between the two nations. However, no significant agreements were reached, leaving key issues like the TikTok deal in limbo.

Experts argue that the lack of progress suggests ongoing negotiations are needed, particularly over trade and technology controls. The conversation's framework appears to favor China, signaling a shift towards possible new U.S. export controls that Beijing is keen to prevent.

China's strategic patience seems to challenge the U.S., betting on longer negotiations to secure favorable terms. Both leaders continue to position themselves for economic advantage while potential shifts in policy remain on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)