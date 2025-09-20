Operation Midway Blitz Sparks Controversy in Chicago

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Friday that 400 arrests have been made in Chicago since the beginning of its latest initiative, known as 'Operation Midway Blitz.' Spanning less than two weeks, this operation reflects a significant enforcement push similar to recent efforts in Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

The operation has sparked controversy and criticism over allegations of excessive force and indiscriminate dragnets that reportedly ensnared some US citizens. These tactics have raised concerns among critics and human rights advocates, who argue that they undermine the rights of individuals and escalate fears within immigrant communities.

Meanwhile, supporters of President Donald Trump have welcomed the operation, viewing it as evidence that he is delivering on his promise of mass deportations. This effort is seen as a direct action to curb illegal immigration, aligning with the administration's hardline stance on immigration policy.

