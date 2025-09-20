Left Menu

Portugal to Officially Recognize Palestinian State

Portugal is set to officially recognize a Palestinian state, as announced by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision marks Portugal's cautious approach, differing from Spain and others, amidst increasing global attention on Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:41 IST
Portugal will officially recognize a Palestinian state on Sunday, as confirmed by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This pivotal decision will precede a High-Level Conference scheduled for next week.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, during a UK visit, hinted at this recognition. Portugal's approach contrasts with Spain's, whose government, along with Ireland and Norway, recognized Palestinian statehood in May 2024, urging other EU nations to follow. Portugal preferred establishing a unified EU position first.

Currently, a minority of the EU's 27 member countries, primarily former Communist states along with Sweden and Cyprus, acknowledge Palestine as a state. However, the U.N. upgraded Palestine's status in 2012, and with Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza causing global concern, Portugal's decision is timely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

