Portugal to Officially Recognize Palestinian State

Portugal will officially recognize a Palestinian state on Sunday, as confirmed by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This pivotal decision will precede a High-Level Conference scheduled for next week.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, during a UK visit, hinted at this recognition. Portugal's approach contrasts with Spain's, whose government, along with Ireland and Norway, recognized Palestinian statehood in May 2024, urging other EU nations to follow. Portugal preferred establishing a unified EU position first.

Currently, a minority of the EU's 27 member countries, primarily former Communist states along with Sweden and Cyprus, acknowledge Palestine as a state. However, the U.N. upgraded Palestine's status in 2012, and with Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza causing global concern, Portugal's decision is timely.

