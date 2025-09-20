U.S. Ends Deportation Protection for Syrian Migrants

The U.S. government is set to terminate deportation protections for Syrian migrants, according to an announcement from the Department of Homeland Security on Friday. This move is part of President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to retract legal status from certain migrant groups.

The decision impacts more than 6,000 Syrians who have been living in the U.S. under temporary protected status since 2012. DHS indicates that conditions in Syria have improved sufficiently to permit their return.

The change grants Syrian nationals a 60-day grace period to depart the U.S. voluntarily. Critics argue this decision forces migrants back to potentially perilous circumstances and disrupts American businesses reliant on their labor.