Missouri Judge Orders Rewrite of Anti-Abortion Amendment Ballot Summary

A Missouri judge has dismantled the ballot summary for a proposed anti-abortion amendment, citing its inadequacy and partiality towards voters. The decision mandates a new draft from the secretary of state's office to replace the current description, criticized for omitting its intent to overturn an existing abortion-rights amendment.

This ruling is the latest development in Missouri's evolving landscape of abortion legislation over three years. The pivot began when the Supreme Court curtailed abortion rights nationally, triggering a state ban except for medical emergencies. Last year, voters narrowly passed Amendment 3, preserving abortion rights until fetal viability, alongside protections for reproductive freedom and healthcare.

The Republican-led state legislature subsequently endeavored to repeal Amendment 3, supporting a new measure with restrictions on abortions and prohibitions on transgender medical treatments for minors. While critics argue this proposal violates the constitution's single-subject rule, the judge upheld its coherence under 'reproductive health care.' It's slated for a Nov 2026 ballot appearance unless expedited by the governor.

