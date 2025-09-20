Missouri Judge Orders Rewrite of Anti-Abortion Amendment Ballot Summary
A Missouri judge has struck down the ballot summary for a Republican-backed anti-abortion amendment, citing it as unfair and insufficient. The summary failed to inform voters that the measure would repeal the current abortion-rights amendment. The secretary of state must now draft a new version.
A Missouri judge has dismantled the ballot summary for a proposed anti-abortion amendment, citing its inadequacy and partiality towards voters. The decision mandates a new draft from the secretary of state's office to replace the current description, criticized for omitting its intent to overturn an existing abortion-rights amendment.
This ruling is the latest development in Missouri's evolving landscape of abortion legislation over three years. The pivot began when the Supreme Court curtailed abortion rights nationally, triggering a state ban except for medical emergencies. Last year, voters narrowly passed Amendment 3, preserving abortion rights until fetal viability, alongside protections for reproductive freedom and healthcare.
The Republican-led state legislature subsequently endeavored to repeal Amendment 3, supporting a new measure with restrictions on abortions and prohibitions on transgender medical treatments for minors. While critics argue this proposal violates the constitution's single-subject rule, the judge upheld its coherence under 'reproductive health care.' It's slated for a Nov 2026 ballot appearance unless expedited by the governor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republican Party Plans Unprecedented Midterm Convention for 2026
AIMPLB's Struggle Against Contentious Waqf Law Amendments
Crunch Time in Congress: Will Republicans Secure Stopgap Funding?
Trump Rallies Republicans to Back Stopgap Funding
Free Speech Under Fire: Showdown Between Trump, Kimmel, and the First Amendment