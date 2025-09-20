Court Blocks Trump's Art Grant Restrictions on Gender Ideology
A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's NEA policy, blocking restrictions on grants to arts organizations deemed to promote 'gender ideology.' This decision supports free speech, stating the policy was unconstitutional. The ACLU declared it a victory for artistic freedom.
In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has blocked an effort by the Trump administration to withhold grants from arts organizations considered to promote 'gender ideology.' Judge William Smith's decision, delivered in Providence, Rhode Island, affirms the protection of free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
Aimed at reversing a policy rooted in an executive order by President Donald Trump, the ruling defends the rights of artists to express views on gender identity freely. The case was backed by the ACLU, which celebrated this as a crucial win for artistic freedom and free expression.
The NEA's implementation of Trump's order had stipulated a prohibition on promoting 'gender ideology.' The plaintiffs argued that this policy would compel artists to alter or self-censor their creative projects. Despite being revised, the judge deemed the NEA's policy unconstitutional, citing a lack of authority to impose such restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
