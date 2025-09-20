Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Art Grant Restrictions on Gender Ideology

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's NEA policy, blocking restrictions on grants to arts organizations deemed to promote 'gender ideology.' This decision supports free speech, stating the policy was unconstitutional. The ACLU declared it a victory for artistic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 04:45 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Art Grant Restrictions on Gender Ideology
judge

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has blocked an effort by the Trump administration to withhold grants from arts organizations considered to promote 'gender ideology.' Judge William Smith's decision, delivered in Providence, Rhode Island, affirms the protection of free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Aimed at reversing a policy rooted in an executive order by President Donald Trump, the ruling defends the rights of artists to express views on gender identity freely. The case was backed by the ACLU, which celebrated this as a crucial win for artistic freedom and free expression.

The NEA's implementation of Trump's order had stipulated a prohibition on promoting 'gender ideology.' The plaintiffs argued that this policy would compel artists to alter or self-censor their creative projects. Despite being revised, the judge deemed the NEA's policy unconstitutional, citing a lack of authority to impose such restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
2
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India
3
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
4
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025